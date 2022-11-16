e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Date – November 16, 2022, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4875 - 4900

Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7500

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7800

Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 4500 – Rs 5500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6300 - Rs 6400

Soyabean Best Rs 5300 - Rs 5600

Soyabean Average Rs 5000 - Rs 5200

Gold (24K) Rs 54345 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 61725 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of November 14: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khargone district administration to demolish all structures where illegal business of fuel going...

MP: Khargone district administration to demolish all structures where illegal business of fuel going...

Indore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

MP: CBN team from Neemuch seized 102.910 kilograms of opium from a Rajasthan-based trawler

MP: CBN team from Neemuch seized 102.910 kilograms of opium from a Rajasthan-based trawler

MP: Tribal leaders booked for obstructing government work during tribal pride day programme in...

MP: Tribal leaders booked for obstructing government work during tribal pride day programme in...

MP High Court Chief Justice to inaugurate Jaipur Foot centre in MY Hospital

MP High Court Chief Justice to inaugurate Jaipur Foot centre in MY Hospital