Indore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – November 16, 2022, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4875 - 4900
Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7500
Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7800
Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7100
Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600
Urad Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 4500 – Rs 5500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6300 - Rs 6400
Soyabean Best Rs 5300 - Rs 5600
Soyabean Average Rs 5000 - Rs 5200
Gold (24K) Rs 54345 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 61725 (per kg)
