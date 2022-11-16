Indore Commodities Buzz of November 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – November 16, 2022, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4875 - 4900

Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7500

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7800

Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 4500 – Rs 5500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6300 - Rs 6400

Soyabean Best Rs 5300 - Rs 5600

Soyabean Average Rs 5000 - Rs 5200

Gold (24K) Rs 54345 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 61725 (per kg)

