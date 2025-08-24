 Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore

Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore

In a post on X, it said that "one Indian" was intercepted after arrival from Bangkok to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi, via Singapore on August 21.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi: Marijuana worth nearly Rs 25 crore has been seized at the international airport here from the possession of a passenger, the customs department said on Sunday.

In a post on X, it said that "one Indian" was intercepted after arrival from Bangkok to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi, via Singapore on August 21.

The passenger was diverted at the green channel for the x-ray of his personal items and baggage search by the customs officers on duty.

"Subsequently, on examination of blue & dark grey colour trolley bag carried by pax(s), twenty five (25) black colour polythene packets containing green colour narcotics substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, totally weighing 24814 grams (net weight) were found," the post said.

FPJ Shorts
Abigail OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Horror Film Online
Abigail OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Horror Film Online
Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore
Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore
'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over FAT Schools Remark; VIDEO
'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over FAT Schools Remark; VIDEO
Jim Sarbh, 38, REACTS Hilariously To Post Listing Him Among Hot Bollywood Actors At 50: 'I Stay Fit By...'
Jim Sarbh, 38, REACTS Hilariously To Post Listing Him Among Hot Bollywood Actors At 50: 'I Stay Fit By...'
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Flight Operations Affected At CSMIA; IndiGo & Akasa Air Issue Passenger Advisories
article-image

When this material was subjected to a diagnostic test, prima facie, it appeared to be ganja/marijuana. The value of said substance is Rs 24.8 crore approximately, the customs said.

The passenger was arrested and the narcotics seized, it said without disclosing further details about the identity of the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is in process.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore

Delhi Airport Customs Nab Passenger With Marijuana Worth ₹25 Crore

'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams...

'Don’t Play With Students’ Careers': Jammu & Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo Slams...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP-Linked Smear Campaign Over Viral Photo From Bihar’s...

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rejects BJP-Linked Smear Campaign Over Viral Photo From Bihar’s...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 24, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...