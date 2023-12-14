MP: Cancellation Of Mhow-Indore Shuttle From Dec 15 Owing To Track Doubling

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the track doubling between Barlai Yard and Magalia Yard by Western Railways, the passenger train No 09535 shuttle running from Mhow railway station at 8.55 am is being cancelled from December 15 to 30. As soon as the information was received, passengers, especially daily employed persons, expressed their protest. They urged the Western Railway Manager that this morning shuttle should be run regularly.

Otherwise, this will create a problem for working-class passengers going to other stations including Mhow, Haraniya Khedi, Rau, and Rajendra Nagar. Anil Dholi, convenor of Indore-Mhow Railway Passengers Association, said that hundreds of pass-holding passengers travel by Mhow-Indore shuttle every day.

He said that the Western Railways should run passenger train No 09535 at least between Mhow and Indore so that the working class can reach their work on time. Due to the cancellation of the shuttle, the suburban buses running between Mhow and Indore will be bullied by the common passengers and the working class will be forced to travel like sheep and goats by paying more fare than the train in these buses.