MP: Woman Dies After Brutal Axe Attack By Brother-In-Law In Morena

In a deeply distressing incident in Chaubaren village, Morena's Ambah area, a woman identified as Ashiqi Tomar fell victim to a brutal attack by her brother-in-law. The assailant, wielding a club, reportedly assaulted Ashiqi under the suspicion of her engagement with another man. The grievous attack unfolded due to the brother-in-law's doubts. The assailant's suspicions led to a violent confrontation, resulting in Ashiqi Tomar sustaining critical injuries. She was swiftly transported to a hospital, but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries.

The unnamed suspect fled the scene following the heinous act, prompting swift police action. Authorities have registered a murder case against the accused and are actively working to apprehend him. Tomar was rushed to the district hospital in an unconscious state but, tragically, was declared dead upon arrival. The victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed.

Sources reveal that the suspect and the victim had been engaged in a series of heated arguments, fueled by the accused's suspicions. The confrontation occurred during one of these disputes, culminating in the brutal attack. As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement is dedicated to bringing the alleged perpetrator to justice and shedding light on the motives behind this shocking crime.