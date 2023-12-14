Bhopal: Divyang Women Cricketers Defy Physical Challenges, Showcase Mental Strength On Field

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cricketers, taking part in the first national level Divyang Women Cricket being played on the Old Campion ground in the state capital, embody that inner force which every human needs to overwhelm all obstacles. Theirs is a story of struggle. Free Press spoke to a few players taking part in the Divyang Women Cricket.

Excerpts:

Sangeeta Vishnoi, India"s blade runner

Sangeeta Vishnoi, hailing from Jodhpur, lost her right hand and left leg at the age of seven after a high-tension line incident. Now equipped with an artificial leg, she not only plays cricket but excels in various sports. She said, “I run with a blade, earning me the nickname blade runner. At the age of 10, I was honored by the then President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, for clinching a gold medal in the Mini Para Olympics held in England. My parents have consistently been my pillars of support, enabling me to triumph over every obstacle in my path.”

Mamta Verma chose to live independently

Mamta Verma, a resident of Sirohi, battles polio in her left leg. Despite facing opposition from her family after marriage, she said, “my marital journey faced hurdles as my husband and in-laws didn't endorse my career choices. Opting for independence, I now live alone, pursuing my passion for cricket.”

Shayar Devi, defies physical limitations

Shayar Devi, a Jaipur resident, said, “My journey began in 2017 with National Volleyball and discus throw. Despite being handicapped with one leg due to polio, I refuse to let it be a burden. I consistently overcome challenges, staying resilient. Motivated by my coach Devendra, I've embraced cricket as the next chapter in my inspiring journey.”

Sabreena and Sakina |

Sabreena pursues cricket despite mother's resistance

Sabreena, from Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, breaks barriers as she pursues cricket despite initial resistance from her mother. She said, “My mother initially opposed my participation in this tournament, but my deep-rooted interest in cricket prevailed. Contracting polio when I was six months old did not deter me. The experience of being here has been invaluable.”

Dr Sakina committed to make a difference for Divyang women

Dr. Sakina from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir said, “As a specialist, I couldn’t just sit and relax; my commitment was to always contribute to Divyang women. Upon completing my post-graduation, I ventured into cricket, forming a team by inviting fellow players. Despite societal norms restricting women from playing, we stand united here, overcoming numerous challenges to pursue our passion.”