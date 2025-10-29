Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State, has said that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door surveys three times. The voters will need to fill out Form 6 for additions to the voter list, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections or amendments.

CEO Jha stated that a false declaration in enumeration form could be punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

Jha said this during the virtual training programme on SIR 25 held on Wednesday.

Collector and district election officer Shivam Verma, additional collector and deputy district election officer Panwar Navjeevan Vijay, assistant deputy district election officer Ajit Shrivastava, along with all SDMs (EROs) and tehsildars (AEROs), participated in the training programme.

While Election Office will appoint BLOs for this work at each polling station, political parties can appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) to assist BLOs. Volunteers will also be appointed to assist public.

CEO Jha and other senior officials from Bhopal provided detailed training and explained the process of the SIR of Voter Lists 2025. He stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the second phase of the SIR, which includes MP.

He added that the voter list has been frozen as soon as the SIR of Voter Lists begins. The 2003 voter list can be viewed by visiting the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. The voter list is also available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website https://ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in/VL2003.aspx

Process will continue till February 7, 2026

Chief Electoral Officer Jha stated that the SIR process began on October 28th and will continue until February 7, 2026. Meanwhile, BLOs will be trained until November 3rd.

BLOs will conduct door-to-door surveys from November 4th to December 4th. The draft voter list will be published on December 9th.

Applications for claims and objections will be accepted from December 9 to January 9, 2026. Document verification will be conducted from December 9th to January 31, 2026. The final voter list will then be published on February 7, 2026.