 Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail

Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail

Chief Electoral Officer of the State Sanjeev Kumar Jha holds a virtual training programme of SDMs and tehsildars

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State, has said that during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door surveys three times. The voters will need to fill out Form 6 for additions to the voter list, Form 7 for deletions, and Form 8 for corrections or amendments.

CEO Jha stated that a false declaration in enumeration form could be punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

Jha said this during the virtual training programme on SIR 25 held on Wednesday.

Collector and district election officer Shivam Verma, additional collector and deputy district election officer Panwar Navjeevan Vijay, assistant deputy district election officer Ajit Shrivastava, along with all SDMs (EROs) and tehsildars (AEROs), participated in the training programme.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?

While Election Office will appoint BLOs for this work at each polling station, political parties can appoint booth-level agents (BLAs) to assist BLOs. Volunteers will also be appointed to assist public.

CEO Jha and other senior officials from Bhopal provided detailed training and explained the process of the SIR of Voter Lists 2025. He stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the second phase of the SIR, which includes MP.

Read Also
MP News: Passenger Slips On Rail Track While Boarding Moving Amravati Express At Jabalpur Station;...
article-image

He added that the voter list has been frozen as soon as the SIR of Voter Lists begins. The 2003 voter list can be viewed by visiting the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/. The voter list is also available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website https://ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in/VL2003.aspx

Process will continue till February 7, 2026

Chief Electoral Officer Jha stated that the SIR process began on October 28th and will continue until February 7, 2026. Meanwhile, BLOs will be trained until November 3rd.

BLOs will conduct door-to-door surveys from November 4th to December 4th. The draft voter list will be published on December 9th.

Applications for claims and objections will be accepted from December 9 to January 9, 2026. Document verification will be conducted from December 9th to January 31, 2026. The final voter list will then be published on February 7, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: 'Cows Are Killed To Humiliate Hindus,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

MP News: Rising Crimes Worry Government; Tarnish The Image Of The Police

Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail

Indore News: SIR-2025; False Declaration To Invite Fine Or Jail