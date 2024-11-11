 MP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar

MP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar

Dr Khadilkar shed light on the fact that after 50 years of age if there is a severe headache, paralysis or unconsciousness or fever or eye problems or dizziness or high blood pressure, then the patient should undergo a complete check-up.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Harvard Health

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Every person suffers from headache in his life, but sometimes it can result in a serious brain disease,’ Dr S Khadilkar, Asia’s famous neurologist of Bombay Hospital Mumbai, said in a special meeting organised jointly by the API and department of medicine, RD Gardi Medical College.

Dr Khadilkar shed light on the fact that after 50 years of age if there is a severe headache, paralysis or unconsciousness or fever or eye problems or dizziness or high blood pressure and if headache is associated with these symptoms then the patient should undergo a complete check-up in which CT scan is the main one.

Read Also
MP: Three-Month-Old Rescued Elephant Calf Dies; Tusker Toll At Bandhavgarh Reaches 11
article-image
Dr S Khadilkar being honoured with Sandipani Award

Dr S Khadilkar being honoured with Sandipani Award | FP Photo

Dr Ashish Chandrana, cardiologist of CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad gave information about the usefulness of TMT, Echo, CT Angio, LPA and CRP in the diagnosis of heart diseases. Light was also thrown on when should the above tests be done, how much benefit will be there and who should get them done.

In the conference, Dr Katrak, brain specialist of Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai gave information about brain TB. If the patient has headache, fever, vomiting for more than 10 days or has double vision in eyes, then brain TB should be considered. Brain TB should be treated for 12-16 months. Dr Amit Shrivastava, Delhi and Dr Shivangi Tiwari also addressed the conference.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bandra Citizens And Activists Rally To Boost Voter Turnout After Dismal 2019 Participation
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Read Also
Bhopal Updates: Army Jawan Kills Self In Bhopal; 26-Year-Old Woman Dies, Probe On
article-image

Dr Khadilkar was honoured with Sandipani Award in the conference.  Dr Mumtaz Ali, Dr Sudhir Gawarikar, Dr HP Sonaniya, Dr Vijay Pendharkar, Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, Dr Ashish Sharma chaired various scientific sessions in the conference.

Participation of PG students of medicine department and question answer with guests was also special attractions in the conference. AP head Prof Vijay Garg conducted the proceedings and secretary of the Society Dr Vimlesh Patidar and Gopal Sharma of IPCA Company proposed a vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Promotion Of 2010 & 2011 Batch Madhya Pradesh Cadre IPS Officers Delayed Due To Lack Of Posts

Promotion Of 2010 & 2011 Batch Madhya Pradesh Cadre IPS Officers Delayed Due To Lack Of Posts

MP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar

MP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar

'Continuous Drive To Generate Employment Through Industry Engagement,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

'Continuous Drive To Generate Employment Through Industry Engagement,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

MP Nov 10 Weather Update: Winter Delays In State; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Still Around 32°C

MP Nov 10 Weather Update: Winter Delays In State; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Still Around 32°C

Fake ‘DSP’ Defrauds Senior Citizen In Ujjain

Fake ‘DSP’ Defrauds Senior Citizen In Ujjain