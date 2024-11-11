MP: Headache Is Most Common Brain Disease; Says Dr Khadilkar

Representative Image | Harvard Health

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Every person suffers from headache in his life, but sometimes it can result in a serious brain disease,’ Dr S Khadilkar, Asia’s famous neurologist of Bombay Hospital Mumbai, said in a special meeting organised jointly by the API and department of medicine, RD Gardi Medical College.

Dr Khadilkar shed light on the fact that after 50 years of age if there is a severe headache, paralysis or unconsciousness or fever or eye problems or dizziness or high blood pressure and if headache is associated with these symptoms then the patient should undergo a complete check-up in which CT scan is the main one.

Dr S Khadilkar being honoured with Sandipani Award | FP Photo

Dr Ashish Chandrana, cardiologist of CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad gave information about the usefulness of TMT, Echo, CT Angio, LPA and CRP in the diagnosis of heart diseases. Light was also thrown on when should the above tests be done, how much benefit will be there and who should get them done.

In the conference, Dr Katrak, brain specialist of Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai gave information about brain TB. If the patient has headache, fever, vomiting for more than 10 days or has double vision in eyes, then brain TB should be considered. Brain TB should be treated for 12-16 months. Dr Amit Shrivastava, Delhi and Dr Shivangi Tiwari also addressed the conference.

Dr Khadilkar was honoured with Sandipani Award in the conference. Dr Mumtaz Ali, Dr Sudhir Gawarikar, Dr HP Sonaniya, Dr Vijay Pendharkar, Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, Dr Ashish Sharma chaired various scientific sessions in the conference.

Participation of PG students of medicine department and question answer with guests was also special attractions in the conference. AP head Prof Vijay Garg conducted the proceedings and secretary of the Society Dr Vimlesh Patidar and Gopal Sharma of IPCA Company proposed a vote of thanks.