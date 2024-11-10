Bhopal Updates: Army Jawan Kills Self In Bhopal; 26-Year-Old Woman Dies, Probe On

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Army Jawan Kills Self In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An army jawan from Kerala who was posted in Bairagarh cantonment, allegedly hanged himself to death inside the mess on Saturday night.

The post-mortem was carried out on Sunday after which the body was sent to Indore from where it will be taken taken to his native town in Kerala by flight, the police added. Bairagarh police station TI Kamaljeet Randhawa told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step was Shobhit Kumar (35). He was a native of Calicut in Kerala.

On Saturday, he was deployed on duty along with another army officer. He went to the mess on Saturday evening and locked the door from inside. He then hanged himself to death. When his co-workers began searching for him, they found him hanging inside the mess. They brought his body down and informed the police about the incident. The police rushed to the scene and began probe. No suicide note has been found from the spot.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Read Also Man Fires Gun At Street Dog; Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

26-Year-Old Woman Dies, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old married woman and resident of Harshwardhan Nagar died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Exact reason behind her death will be known once autopsy report arrives.

TT Nagar police station TI Sunil Bhadoria told Free Press that deceased Poonam Raikwar was a home-maker and married to Hareram Raikwar. Hareram told the police that on Saturday evening, when he was out for work, he received a phone call from an unknown person, who told him that his wife’s condition was deteriorating.

Hareram rushed to his house and saw froth coming out from Poonam’s mouth. He rushed her to the JP Hospital, where she died on Saturday late night. The police were informed, who began probe after reaching the spot. According to preliminary investigation, Hareram has denied possibility of Poonam committing suicide. The couple has three kids, Hareram told police.