Fake ‘DSP’ Defrauds Senior Citizen In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of digital arrests are refusing to die down. Though continuous warning is given through social media, people are getting robbed by fraudsters. The latest case involves 63-year-old Lalit Bafna. He is originally a resident of Sunel village of Jhalawar, Rajasthan. He is the manager of Rishabhdev Chhagniram Pedhi located in Kharakuan. His son Aman (23) works in a hotel in Indore.

Lalit was so intimidated that he was forced to transfer Rs 10k to the fraudster’s account. After transferring money, he called his son and came to know that the person who called him posing as DSP was a fraud. In the complaint given to Kharakuan police, Lalit said that at 1:05 pm on Friday, he received a video call from 7380882730.

Only voice was coming. The caller said, I am DSP speaking from Indore and your son has been arrested in a gang rape case. If you want to save him, we are telling you the account number, send Rs 50k in it. Lalit told the police that he heard a voice in the video call, which was similar to the voice of his son. From the other side, the thug cloning his son’s voice said, ‘Papa, save me any way.

After making him listen to the voice, the thug again said do not tell anyone about this matter, otherwise you will get into trouble. The police have also recovered your son’s mobile. Lalit told the police that he did not have the money so he called a friend and borrowed Rs 10k from him. He sent this amount online to the account told by the thug. The thug was so clever that he kept Lalit engaged in the video call for two hours. After the incident, Lalit called his son Aman who received the call. Lalit asked what crime have you committed.

On hearing this, Aman got furious. He said, ‘Papa, I have been working at the hotel since morning. I have no connection with any crime.’ After this, the father told the whole incident that happened with him. Both of them understood that the person who posed as DSP was a fraud. Lalit’s biggest mistake was that he kept the video call ongoing. If he had disconnected the call and called his son, he would not have lost Rs 10k the police said.