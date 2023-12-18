Bhopal: Bikers Chase Vidisha Bizman For 8Km For 'Zip-Passing', Molest His Daughter After Waylaying Family Midway

Mumbai: Man using duplicate bike number to dodge loan recovery agents caught after e-challan by traffic police | representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants allegedly waylaid a Vidisha-based businessman along with his family and molested his 21-year-old daughter in Bhopal on Saturday, all because the businessman apparently 'zipped past' them in his SUV. A case has been registered in the matter for molestation, assault and extortion at Berasia police station.

According to information, the group of miscreants included four brothers travelling on bikes, a car and a van. Meanwhile, the businessman was travelling with his family in an SUV. The accused chased the businessman’s car for a few kilometres at Shamshabad Square in Berasia locality. The accused demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 from him for speeding past them and when the businessman refused, they took her daughter out of the car and molested and assaulted her.

The accused also beat up the businessman and his 25-year-old son with sticks, vandalised their car after they protested their advances.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and detained three accused who are said to be brothers.

Accused chased car for 8 km

Talking about the incident, Berasia SHO Narendra Kulaste said that the complainant, a 21-year-old lady who is the businessman's daughter, is a college student. The family is a resident of Vidisha. She complained that their family, which included her brother and parents, was travelling by SUV to Tarawali Mata Mandir in Berasia. Her father was driving the SUV. They realised abruptly that some men on bikes were trailing their SUV as they got closer to Damkheda hamlet in Berasia.

Subsequently, men in cars and men in vans began trailing them. The accused halted them near Shamshabad Square at 4 p.m. after trailing them for 8 km. They did this by abruptly parking a van in front of their SUV. The accused began to shout insults, claiming that they had dangerously zip-pasted their bike, and demanded Rs 10,000.

“I was violently removed from the SUV by one of the suspects. They began attacking and harassing me,” the complainant said.

Kulaste said that further investigation in the matter is going on.