 MP Shocker! Father Forcibly Brings Daughter From School, Takes Her To Field & Rapes Her In Gwalior
According to the information, a 14-year-old minor, living near Susera Kothi in Narayan Colony of Old Cantonment police station area, had gone to school on Saturday.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shameful incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a father allegedly raped his own daughter. Shattered, the minor girl narrated the entire ordeal to her mother after reaching home. Both the mother and daughter approached the old Cantonment police station and filed a complaint.

The police took immediate action and arrested the accused father. A case was filed against him under sections of rape, POCSO Act and threatening to kill.

According to the information, a 14-year-old minor, living in Old Cantonment police station area, had gone to school on Saturday. Her father reached school in the afternoon and forcibly brought her home from school citing some work. Where the father took his daughter to a field and raped her. Scared and terrified by the incident, the daughter reached home and on Sunday told her mother about the misdeeds of her father.

Later, the mother and daughter registered a case at the Old Cantonment police station.

ASP Niranjan Sharma said that an incident of rape by the father had taken place with a minor girl. The police registered a case and arrested the accused. The accused father was presented in the court. After which he was sent to jail. The girl has also been given medical treatment.

