Bhopal, Several Cities Shiver With Sharp Drop In Temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal along with several other cities shivered following a sharp drop in day as well as night temperature on Sunday.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 3.6 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 24.3, while it recorded a night temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius.

Indore, on the other hand, recorded a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius in day temperature settled at 24.2, while it recorded a drop of 1.3 degrees Celsius in night temperature, which was at 14.2.

Umaria recorded a night temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius and Malanjkhand recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius night temperature. Nowgong and Rewa recorded night temperatures of 8.5 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sagar recorded a drop of 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Seoni recorded a drop of 2.4 in day temperature. It has been experiencing a strange pattern of temperatures, swinging between unseasonably warm days and chilly nights. This ongoing "sea saw" pattern, meteorologists said, is a prelude to more changes unfolding in the region.

Successive western disturbances, moisture-laden air masses from the Mediterranean, are poised to waltz with the wind flow, bringing a rollercoaster ride of rain, snow and temperature fluctuations.

In the next 24 hours, the current western disturbance will linger and night temperatures may increase marginally offering a brief respite from the chilly nights. But for cold, winds from the northwest are set to sweep in, sending the mercury plummeting.

Around December 23, another western disturbance will take the stage, promising rain and snow for the western Himalayas. This snowy interlude will be short-lived, however, temperatures will fall once again the disturbance passes.

This temperature tango will continue well into the holidays, with each western disturbance acting as a temporary intermission, bringing a brief increase in temperatures before the cold winds from north reclaim its dominance. After Christmas, the impact of the persistent winter chill is likely to be felt.