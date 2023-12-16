Bhopal: State Wins 8 Medals On Opening Day Of 34th Nat’l Canoe Sprint Championship

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh secured a total of 8 medals in the 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship at Lower Lake, Bhopal, on Saturday.

In the 1,000-metre men’s C-2 event, Nadream Naresh and Prince Goswami clinched the silver, while in the women’s C-2 category, Masuma Yadav and Parvinder Kaur also secured a silver medal.

Additionally, the men’s K-4 team consisting of Akshit Baroi, Himanshu Tandon, Aditya Saini, and Vishal Dangi earned a bronze, as did Akshit and Vishali Dangi in the K-2 event.

Manjeet Ningombam secured a bronze in the K-1 category for men.

The women’s events saw Deepa Rajput, Masuma Yadav, and Parvinder Kaur winning bronze in the 1,000-metre category, while the K-4 team with Astha Dangi, Dally Bishnoi, Swati Gupta, and Rukhmani Dangi also claimed a bronze. Additionally, Deepa Rajput earned a bronze in the C-1 category.

The 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship for senior men and women started on Saturday and will conclude on December 19. The event is organised by the India Kayaking and Canoeing Association and will be conducted in adherence to the International Canoe Federation (ICF) canoe sprint rules, ensuring a high standard of competition.

Under-23 women’s T-20 tournament: MP defeat Goa by 56 runs

Madhya Pradesh defeated Goa by 56 runs in BCCI Under-23 women’s T-20 trophy. Soumya, from Bhopal led MP to its third consecutive victory in the tournament.

In the third match played on VCA Ground at Civil Lines in Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh set a target of 165 runs, batting first in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Soumya Tiwari played a spectacular inning, scoring an explosive 45 runs off 35 balls with five boundaries.

Anushka Sharma scored a century. Soumya and Anushka’s partnership contributed to a formidable 136 runs.

Soumya showcased brilliance not only with the bat but also with the ball, spending 22 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. Kranti Gaud and Vaishnavi Sharma claimed two wickets each, while Sachi Upadhyay took one wicket.

In response, Goa scored 109 runs in their allotted 20 overs.