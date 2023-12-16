Bhopal: Engineer-turned Artist’s 12 Paintings To Be Displayed In Ayodhya On Jan 22

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Engineer-turned-artist Divyayani Shrivastava from Bhopal has prepared a series of 12 paintings on Lord Ram, which will be displayed on the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya.

In the series, she has painted the life of Lord Ram from his birth to his coronation after returning to Ayodhya using oil colour on canvas. She has painted episodes like Ram Janma, Ram-Sita Vivah, Shabri Prasang, Lanka Dahan, Ram-Ravana Yudh and Ram Rajyabhishek in the realistic work in three months.

Divyayani, 28, told Free Press that it was challenging to select scenes from Ramayana. “After a month’s research, I selected 12 scenes and painted them in three months,” she said, adding that “I used to listen to Ramayana at home since childhood. I watched Ramayana serial on TV during Covid period. I read books and searched on Google. After that, I made paintings.”

Divyayani said she is personally very much influenced by Lord Rama. “I like his decision making power in difficult situations,” she said.

After completing her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Divyayani studied engineering. Worked for some time, but her passion for visual arts brought her back to the field and she has been working in this field for last five years. “I was fond of painting since childhood, but never thought that I would make it a career. But as time passed, I came closer to this art. After leaving my engineering job, I did a fine art course from Hamidia College and decided to make my career in the field,” she said

Divyayani recently represented Bhopal in the National Painting Exhibition on G-20 theme held at Lalit Kala Academy, Delhi. This exhibition was organised by Union Ministry of Culture in which paintings of more than 200 artists of the country were displayed.