 Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Stops His Convoy Midway To Help Accident Victim, Sends Him To Hospital (WATCH)
Chouhan's convoy was returning to the CM house at Friday night, when he saw an injured youth lying on the road

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted lending a helping hand to an accident victim in Bhopal on Friday night. Chouhan's convoy was returning to the CM house at late night, when he saw an injured youth lying on the road. He stopped the vehicle and sent the youth to the hospital in on of the cars from his convoy.

The entire incident was captured on the camera and its clip is now making rounds on social media.

According to information, former CM Shivraj was returning to CM residence as he is yet to completely shift to 74 bungalows-- a posh locality where ministers and MPs have been government bungalows. As he reached at Ravindra Bhawan, near Polytechnic Square, he saw an injured youth lying on the road next to his bike.Chouhan immediately asked his driver to stop the car. He got out of the vehicle and assured youth of medical help, saying "don't worry, Mama is here. I won't let anything happen to you"

The former chief minister then instructed one of his staff members to rush the injured to the hospital.

It is learnt that while helping the youth, hands and clothes of Chouham got stained with blood.

