 MP: Shivraj Spotted Ploughing Farm; 'Next Agriculture Minister, Netizens Speculate; Video Goes Viral
Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in ploughing of agriculture field and sowing gram seeds, video goes viral.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Viral Video: Former CM Shivraj Explores Ploughs Agriculture Field & Sows Gram Seeds | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After leading the state for over 16 years, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan is now exploring farming. Barely two days after CM Mohan Yadav took oath, Chouhan was seen driving a tractor at a farm in Vidisha. What's more interesting is-- the comments on the post. As Shivraj's video went viral on social media, users started speculating if he will be the next Agriculture minister of the country.

Taking to X, Chouhan, on Thursday evening, tweeted a video in which he can be seen riding a tractor in an agricultural field and sowing green gram seeds in the ongoing Rabi season

Posting the video, Shivraj said in quite poetic style, “Apne Madhya Pradesh ki mati sona ugalti hai…..Pasine ki kuch boondon se mati ko naman kiya.” (The land of Madhya Pradesh yields gold. I offer my handwork, my sweat to Mother Earth who bestows prosperity and health upon us.)

Netizens React

The post drew reaction of several users on the social media. A user commented, "Kisan ka beta fir utra kisani mein, Mama ka koi tod nahi" which means (Farmer's son is back in the fields. There is nobod like Mama).

While some users speculated Shivraj might become the next Union Agriculture minister.

A user commented, "Krishi Mantri banne ki tayarai" (Shivraj is preparing to take responsibility as the Union Agriculture Minister.)

