Bhopal: Now Counselling A Call Away; AIIMS-Bhopal Treats 38k Mental Health Patients Via 'Tele Manas'

Centre Launches Toll-Free Helpline Number For Easy Access To Mental Health Counselling | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 38,000 patients facing mental health challenges were given medical advice on phone call through the Tele Manas facility running at AIIMS Bhopal. The facility received a good response during its first year of commencement.

All age group patients were treated here.

Initially a counselor talks to the patient then according to the problem of the patient, the call is transferred to the specialist. The patient is given information about the nearby health centre, civil hospital or district hospital. With this, the patient is given the option to consult the doctor through e-Sanjeevani i.e. video call. The facility of 'Tele Manas' is used the most by depression patients.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Ajay Singh said, “There is a need to create a strong support system to improve mental health, and also remove the misconceptions prevalent in the society regarding this.”

Read Also AIIMS Bhopal To Get Three Pivotal Departments

There are some use cases that will help people understand the usefulness of this feature. A 17-year-old youth was complaining of frequent thoughts, overthinking, depressed mood, loss of interest in activities, irregular compliance for the last 8 years and his 12th board exams were approaching. Due to which he was more stressed and worried about the future.

The counselor encouraged him to express her feelings and get him emotions out. Who were troubling him for a long time. Apart from this, his safety was ensured with the presence of his family members (father).

Additionally, medication adherence, sleep, and daily routine were improved for patients and caregivers. Also, suggestions were given for balanced diet, proper rest and regular exercise. After this he was referred for Tier 2. On follow-up call, the patient told that he had gone to the mental hospital in Indore. Following the advice given by Tele Manas counsellor, treatment has also been started.

Dr. Vijender Singh, Professor, AIIMS Bhopal, said, the Tele-Manas program aims to reduce the huge treatment gap (currently 70-80%) for mental health problems in the country. In Madhya Pradesh, two Tele-Manas cells are located in Indore and Gwalior. TMC provides free telephonic counseling services for emotional distress and psychological well-being.”