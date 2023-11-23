AIIMS Bhopal To Get Three Pivotal Departments

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal’s academic committee in its ninth meeting on Thursday have an approval for establishment of three pivotal departments—critical care medicine, medical genetics, and rheumatology and clinical immunology.

The establishment of these departments will usher in state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic amenities, catering to the pressing medical needs of the region.

AIIMS Bhopal is set to become a healthcare trailblazer in the state with these departments being among the very few of their kind in the country. The development marks a significant milestone in the institution's commitment to provide top-tier medical care.

The institute's commitment to excellence was further underscored by the approval of courses such as MSc in translational medicine and masters in hospital management. It is also poised to become the first institute in the country to launch an MSc course in translational medicine.

Some of approved courses:

• MCh in paediatric surgery

• MCh in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery

• MCh in joint replacement and reconstruction

• MCh in paediatrics orthopaedics surgery

• DM in paediatric hematology-oncology

• DM in paediatric nephrology

• DM in endocrinology and metabolism

• MD in emergency medicine

• MDS in public health dentistry

• MDS in oral and maxillofacial surgery

BMHRC restores vision of patient with rare neurological disease

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) has restored the vision of a middle-aged patient, who had lost her vision due to a rare neurological disease.

The 35-year-old woman from Hoshangabad was suffering from a rare neurological disease due to which she lost her vision in one eye, while the vision in the other eye was also reduced.

After the treatment at BMHRC, her eyesight has now restored and she has started leading a normal life. The patient was treated free of cost, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat).

Dr Chandrashekhar Rawat, assistant professor, department of neurology said that the woman was suffering from a disease called anti mog antibody disease, a rare autoimmune demyelinating disease. In such a situation, on the basis of clinical examination, necessary medicines and injection was prescribed, resulting in the improved condition of the patient.

After the treatment, the vision in the patient's right eye has become normal, while there is a lot of improvement in the left eye too.