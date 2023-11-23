Bhopal: With Deteriorating AQI Of City, Patients With Respiratory Issues Queue Up At Hospitals

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s air quality is deteriorating swiftly, leading to an increase in respiratory issues among the residents, such as breathing problems, cough, and cold. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 300 in some areas of the city.

Two major projects, the Metro and the Kolar six-lane construction, are underway in the city. The Metro work spans 6 km from Subhash Nagar to AIIMs, while the Kolar project involves a 15-kilometer six-lane development. Unfortunately, these projects are contributing to the deteriorating air quality. Despite authorities instructing those involved to sprinkle water near the construction sites to mitigate pollution, the bad air quality has led to a rise in the number of asthma patients and individuals experiencing allergies and other respiratory problems.

The Free Press spoke to several local doctors to understand the symptoms and patients seeking medical advice for respiratory problems.

Dr Parag Sharma, associate professor in respiratory medicine, at Hamidia Hospital, said, “Compared to last year, there has been a notable increase in cases, with a surge in individuals suffering from asthma and TB. This year, even those without pre-existing respiratory problems are being diagnosed with mild respiratory issues, though no severe cases have emerged. Notably, a significant number of cases are reported among individuals residing near Kolar.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, professor respiratory medicine, at Hamidia Hospital, said, “While there hasn’t been a drastic increase in patients suffering directly from pollution, the usual influx during Diwali and winter persists, with people seeking treatment for cough, allergy, and pollution-related issues. However there’s a concerning trend this time, patients experiencing cough and cold are taking longer to recover due to the escalating pollution levels.”

Dr Yogendra Shrivastava, senior doctor at JP Hospital, said, “A considerable number of individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, asthmatics, and smokers are seeking treatment. While the annual increase in patients during this period is common, this time there’s a little rise in individuals seeking treatment specifically due to poor air quality.