Bhopal: From Garadu Chaat To Potato Tornado, 7 Mouth-Watering Foods You Must Try At Bhojpal Utsav Mela

By: Harshita Rawat | December 16, 2023
Step into the food wonderland of Bhojpal Mela, and you will see delicious dishes waiting for you...right from yummy Garadu Chaat's to sweet Rabdi Jalebi and the playful Turkish Ice Cream. Every bite is an invitation to joy – don't miss out on these flavorsome treasures!
1. Tandoori Chai: Enjoy the smoky flavors and warmth of this special tea, as not just a drink, but a cozy start to your time at the Bhojpal Mela.
2.Then coming towards the starters, Potato Twister. It's a crispy, full of flavour and twisted delight, a perfect starter to satisfy your snack cravings at the Mela
3. Now,treat your taste buds to the delightful Garadu Chaat. This flavorful chaat at the Mela is a perfect combination of crispy and tangy, adding a zing to your journey
4. Indulge in a hearty and fulfilling meal with Jinny Dosa from Mau's Cafe at the Mela. This dosa promises a delicious and satisfying experience, making it a must-try for all food enthusiasts.
5. Cap off your flavorful journey at Bhojpal Mela with the heavenly duo of Rabdi Jalebi from Mama Ji's counter. Satisfy your sweet cravings with the irresistible combination of hot Jalebis soaked in rich Rabdi
6. Finish your feast on a refreshing note with the Ice Creams at the Mela. Indulge in the delightful blend of fruity goodness, a perfect treat to cool down after covering the flavorsome offerings of the festival
7. Entertain your taste buds and delight the kids with the playful Turkish Ice Cream out there. Its unique texture and flavors add a fun twist to your adventure
Don't miss out on the chance to taste these delectable delights at Bhojpal Mela, where each bite tells a tale of excellent taste and festive joy!
