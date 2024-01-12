Indore: Car Brutally Crushes Puppy To Death; FIR Registered After Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a puppy was run over by a car in Indore, leading to its death. An FIR has been registered in the matter against the unknown car driver after a video of the incident that purportedly happened a week ago surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the video, shared by PETA India, the puppy can be seen playing along with its siblings and mother when a car arrives at the scene. Seeing the car, the mother dog stepped aside; however, the driver did not apply brakes and ran over the puppy. The puppy died on the spot.

According to information, the incident was reported on a road in front of Jamna Apartment located in the posh Greater Tirupati Colony of the city. The incident was captured in the apartment’s CCTV.

Police searching for accused

Priyanshu Jain, a resident of Indore and a member of PETA India filed a complaint in the matter with the Palasia police station. Police have registered an FIR under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. 1960. Police are on the lookout for the accused.