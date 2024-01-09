 MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry

MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry

The money was taken from him in the name of the token amount and later the fraudsters switched their mobile phones off.

Harshita Maheshwari FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old man looking for a partner was allegedly duped by a few cyber crooks who posed as employees of a famous matrimonial site Shaadi.com in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The old man’s wife had died, and he was searching for partner to remarry.

The miscreants charged him Rs 7,000 as registration fees, only to never answer his phone calls again. Later, the fraudsters switched their mobile phones off.

Realising he was duped, the old man reached the SP office and complained about the matter. The matter is being investigated by the police officers.

According to the information, Hiralal Khatik, a resident of Gwalior, said his wife had died a few years ago; hence, Hiralal had contacted some numbers through a matrimonial site for a second marriage, and he was asked to deposit a token amount. He had also deposited Rs 7,000 as a token.

Later, the numbers on which he had contacted started getting switched off; hence, the victim reached the SP office and sought help from the police officers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Meena, who was present at the police public hearing, said that on the complaint of Hiralal Khatik, the case has been handed over to the cyber cell and a search has been started for the accused who cheated him.

Read Also
Bhopal: False Implications To Invite Strict Action, Warns CM Mohan Yadav 
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry

MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry

MP: Fearing Another Transporters’ Strike, People Queue Up At Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: Fearing Another Transporters’ Strike, People Queue Up At Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur (WATCH)

MP: 2 Labourers Die, 3 Found Unconscious In Room Lacking Ventilation In Chhatarpur

MP: 2 Labourers Die, 3 Found Unconscious In Room Lacking Ventilation In Chhatarpur

MP: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advises Newly-Elected MLAs To Spend More Time In House

MP: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Advises Newly-Elected MLAs To Spend More Time In House

MP Youths Begin 800 Km Trek To Reach Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)

MP Youths Begin 800 Km Trek To Reach Ayodhya Ram Temple (WATCH)