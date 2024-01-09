MP: Posing As Employees Of Shaadi.Com, Cyber Crooks Dupe 80-Year-Old Man Looking To Remarry

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old man looking for a partner was allegedly duped by a few cyber crooks who posed as employees of a famous matrimonial site Shaadi.com in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The old man’s wife had died, and he was searching for partner to remarry.

The miscreants charged him Rs 7,000 as registration fees, only to never answer his phone calls again. Later, the fraudsters switched their mobile phones off.

Realising he was duped, the old man reached the SP office and complained about the matter. The matter is being investigated by the police officers.

According to the information, Hiralal Khatik, a resident of Gwalior, said his wife had died a few years ago; hence, Hiralal had contacted some numbers through a matrimonial site for a second marriage, and he was asked to deposit a token amount. He had also deposited Rs 7,000 as a token.

Later, the numbers on which he had contacted started getting switched off; hence, the victim reached the SP office and sought help from the police officers.

Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Meena, who was present at the police public hearing, said that on the complaint of Hiralal Khatik, the case has been handed over to the cyber cell and a search has been started for the accused who cheated him.