Madhya Pradesh Man Strangles 12-Day-Old Son To Death In Desire Of Daughter

MP Shocker: Betul Man Strangles 12-day-old Son To Death In Want Of Daughter |

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, where a man strangled his 12-day-old newborn son to death in desire of a girl child.

The man already has two sons, ages 5 and 7. When his wife became pregnant for the third time, he yearned and prayed for a daughter; however, a boy was born. Disappointed, the accused, in a fit of rage, strangled the infant to death on Sunday evening.

The police arrested the accused on Monday after an overnight chase. According to the police, the accused, Anil, a resident of Bajrawada, was drunk at the time of the incident.

Accused Dad Prayed For Daughter

Shedding light on the incident, Kotwali police station in-charge Ashish Singh Pawar said that Anil wanted to have a daughter. There was a dispute between husband and wife regarding this matter. Amidst the dispute, he started beating his wife, Ruchika. To escape, the wife left the child and ran away to the village. Meanwhile, Anil strangled his son.

Father Caught After Overnight Police Chase

As soon as information about the incident was received, Padhar Chowki police reached the spot. After killing the son, the accused fled the scene. The police arrested him on Monday, registered a case under Section 302 against the accused, and started an investigation. The accused said that he was asking his wife to undergo a tubectomy after having two children, but she was not ready. After this, she became pregnant and gave birth to a son for the third time, even though he wanted her to have a daughter.