WATCH: 'B******d, Thokungi Tereko...' Bhopal Woman Threatens To Kill Neighbour After He Calls BMC To Catch Her Unleashed Dog

Bhopal: Woman Abuses, Assaults Man After He Calls BMC To Catch Her Unleashed Dog | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Love for animals was seen turning fatal as a woman allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a man after he filed a complaint against her dog for biting his son in Bhopal. The video went viral on social media, showing the accused woman hurling dirty abuses at her neighbour and threatening him in public.

The accused woman's pet dog allegedly bit her neighbour's 3-year-old son in Bhopal's Piplani locality. Following which, the neighbour complained to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. On Thursday night, as the BMC team arrived to catch her dog, she got aggressive and started hurling abuse at all of them.

#WATCH | Woman Hurls Abuses As #Bhopal Municipal Corporation Team Reaches To Catch Her Dog On Neighbour’s Complaint In Piplani pic.twitter.com/bIuE4zsNbx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 15, 2024

Accused Kavita & Children Vandalise Neighbour's Car

According to information, the incident took place in Rajiv Nagar, Piplani, Bhopal. On January 11, the pet dog of Kavita Bhavnani attacked the 3-year-old son of Vikesh Kumar Yadav (30) while he was playing in the colony’s park. As the accused Kavita kept her pet dog unleashed, Vikesh called the Bhopal Municipal Corporation team to catch the dog on January 14 around 9:30 at night.

Later, Kavita did not let the BMC team take her dog. Also, Kavita, along with her children Mohit and Vikas, abused Vikesh and assaulted him on the spot. They also broke the glass of Vikesh’s car and threatened to kill him if he tried to call BMC in the future.

Following the incident, the victim, Vikesh, lodged a complaint with the police on January 14, after which an FIR was registered under Sections 294, 289, 323, 506, 427, and 34 of the IPC. Currently, the police are investigating the entire matter.