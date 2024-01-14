Indore: Harassed By Wife, Man Immolates Self In Front Of In-Laws' Place | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a chilling incident, a 35-year-old man immolated himself in front of his in-law's place in Juni Indore area. He took the drastic step on January 4 and succumbed to his burns after battling for around 10 days in a city hospital late on Friday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed near his in-laws' place.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Lohani, a resident of Dwarkapuri area of the city. He worked in a clothes shop in Kapda Market. Sunil left a suicide note in which he mentioned that he took such an extreme step as he was distressed and mentally tortured by his wife Reena, one Ashok Sachdeva, Reena’s sisters Sonam Kamra and Baji Kamra, her brothers Shankar Kamra and Nanhe Kamra.

He stated in the suicide note that his wife had an affair with Ashok and they were pressuring him to give her divorce. Sunil also uploaded his video on social media before taking the extreme step in which he said that he was going to immolate himself in front of his wife’s house in Katju Colony. He also said in the video that he has not divorced his wife yet she has again married Ashok.

He went to his wife’s house on January 4 and knocked on the door but she did not come out. Later, he poured petrol on himself and set himself afire. Local residents extinguished the flames and rushed him to the hospital. According to the video of the incident that went viral Sunil reached her in-laws' place and knocked on the main gate. He alerted the residents and said, ‘Mohallewale uth jao, akhri nazar dekh lo, iski wajah se maut hogi kisiki’.

Sunil’s brother-in-law Pradeep said that Reena had married Sunil around 5 years ago and it was her third marriage. She had an affair with Ashok Sachdeva and married him on December 31. Pradeep alleged that Reena is from Pakistan, she had made fake documents and had pressurised Sunil to sign on a stamp paper to give divorce. Sunil was mentally distressed after the incident. He did not have any children but Reena has an adopted child, Pradeep added. The police initiated a probe into the case and are investigating on the basis of CCTV footage.