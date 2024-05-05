Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Jhanjharpur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Jhanjharpur is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar that is going to polls in the third phase of the ongoing general elections. Khagaria, Supaul, Araria, and Madhepura are the other four constituencies that are gearing up for polling on May 7.

Fierce triangular battle

With five out of its six assembly segments currently under the BJP and JD(U) and only one held by the RJD, Jhanjharpur is known as a bastion of the NDA. However, this time it is set to witness a triangular showdown as incumbent MP Ramprit Mandal of the JD(U), Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Gulab Yadav contesting on a BSP ticket will lock horns in a fierce battle.

Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results | ECI

Mandal secured a decisive victory in 2019, capturing over 56.8% of the votes. However, this time he faces anti-incumbency and sharp criticism from his opponents which make it difficult for Mandal to remain in power. Mahaseth on the other side is promising a fresh perspective to the electorate. While Yadav poses a formidable challenge to the incumbent Mandal, backed by a loyal support base of the BSP.

Past victories

In the last three parliamentary elections, Jhanjharpur has shown a preference for candidates from the JD(U) and BJP parties. In 2019, Ramprit Mandal from JD(U) emerged victorious. Earlier in 2014, Birendra Chaudhary of the BJP won, even though JD(U) wasn't in the NDA alliance at that time. Similarly, in 2009, Mangni Lal Mandal secured the seat on a JD(U) ticket.

Jhanjharpur constituency: An overview

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the Jhanjharpur constituency in Bihar, a total of 1,062,391 voters were registered. The constituency has nearly 20% Yadavs, followed by 15% Brahmins and 35% extremely backward castes. Muslims also make up 15% of the voters in this area. The Vaishya community has an almost equal number of voters and plays a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the elections. Currently, Jhanjharpur faces significant challenges like unemployment, migration, and regular flooding from the Kamla Balan river.

As the electoral battle heats up, each candidate mobilises support from key demographic segments, banking on caste affiliations and local allegiances to secure victory. Mandal's camp exudes confidence, citing a broad coalition of support of various caste groups and communities. Mahaseth and Yadav project themselves as agents of change, capitalising on discontent with the incumbent's performance and promising a fresh vision for the constituency's future.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, while the Congress secured just one seat. The RJD, a prominent political force in the state, didn't win any seats.