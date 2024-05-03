Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Khagaria Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

FPJ

Khagaria is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar that is going to polls in the third phase of the ongoing general elections. Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, and Madhepura are the other four constituencies that are gearing up for polling on May 7.

Direct contest between INDIA bloc and NDA

Khagaria is a seat from where candidates of different parties win in different elections. This time the constituency will witness an interesting and direct battle between INDIA bloc-supported CPI(M) candidate Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha and National Democratic Alliance-supported Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Rajesh Verma.

Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results | ECI

Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results | ECI

Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency elections 2019 results | ECI

Past results

Over the past four Lok Sabha elections, Khagaria saw changes in its political leaders. First, Renu Kumari from JD(U) won in 1999, but then lost to Rabindra Kumar Rana from RJD in 2004. Later, Dinesh Chandra Yadav from JD(U) won in 2009. In 2014, Mahboob Ali Kaiser from LJP won against RJD's Krishna Kumari Yadav. Then, in 2019, there was a tough fight between Mukesh Sahni from Vikassheel Insaan Party and Mahboob Ali Kaiser from LJP. Mahboob Ali Kaiser won again with 5,10,193 votes, while Mukesh Sahni got 2,61,623 votes.

Khagaria constituency: An overview

Khagaria became a separate district on May 10, 1981, and has a population of about 16.67 lakh as per the 2011 census. It has six Vidhan Sabha seats, one of which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The literacy rate in 2011 was 57.92%, and the sex ratio was 886 females per 1000 males. Floods have been a major issue in Khagaria as it's surrounded by seven rivers. The Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamla, Kosi, Kali Kosi, and Kareh rivers cause flooding almost every year, making transportation difficult during the rainy season. However, no government, till today, has been able to solve the issue.

The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, with the Congress winning only one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, didn't win any seats.