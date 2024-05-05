VIDEO: Police Team Held Hostage, Thrashed During Arrest Attempt; Accused Of Stealing Money In UP's Chandauli

Police issued a statement on the incident and said that one person was arrested for attacking cops in UP's Chandauli | X

A strange incident happened in Mathela village in UP's Chandauli district recently where policemen who were out to arrest a BDC (block development council) member against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued were held hostage by villagers and were also beaten up by the people.

Police said that cops had gone to arrest one Rakesh Kumar after a warrant was issued against him. However, after the cops reached the village, police said that his men attacked the cops and held them hostage. They even helped Rakesh escape from the village.

The villagers allegedly thrashed the policemen and even accused them of stealing money. People also scattered the money on the ground and said that the policemen tried to take money out of it when they reached a store. In a video related to the incident that was shared on social media platform X, the villagers are heard telling the policemen that the cops were trying to run away with the money.

The incident was captured in a mobile video and clips of the incident was shared on social media X by users.

Police Refutes Allegations

However, Police refuted all allegations and said that the cops were forcefully held captive and were even beaten up by the people when they went to arrest a person against whom a warrant was issued by the map department.

He said that some people purposely scattered money on the ground and tried to create the narrative that the policemen were trying to steal the money.

Police said that action was taken in the case and that one person was arrested in the matter. A senior officer said that investigation was underway in the matter and that more people were being identified who attacked the cops and that action will be taken against them too.