Bihar shocker! Angry locals of Sitamarhi village attack cops after death of man (WATCH)

Sitamarhi: In a shocking incident from Bihar's Sitamarhi, angry locals attacked the police reportedly after the death of a man from the said village. In a now viral video, the villagers can be seen attacking the police vehicle and chasing down the police officials as they run for their life. The police van was vandalised with bricks and sticks.

The police van had reached the village on Tuesday after reports of villagers agitating and closing down a road after the death of a man from the village reportedly under suspicious circumstances. As the officials attempted to ask the villagers to open the roads, they attacked them.

Most police officers seen carrying sticks

At least ten to twelve police officers can be seen being chased down by the angry villagers. Some of the police officers are even armed with guns but most of them have sticks with them in their hands. At least two police vehicles are spotted in the video and both are seen running away from the chaotic situation.

The police vans were brutally vandalised by the villagers as it tried to escape the spot. The villagers can be seen ruthlessly throwing bricks on the vehicle and breaking up all the windows of the police van. The situation in the 30-second video seems very scary.

