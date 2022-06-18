Karnataka to induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra |

Karnataka on Saturday became the fifth BJP ruled state to announce that it will give priority to de-inducted 'Agniveers' in police and affiliated jobs as well as some state schemes.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "the state govt will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme."

Jnanendra also condemned the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme.

"Karnataka govt will induct #Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme," Jnanedra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Four BJP-ruled states had on Wednesday announced they will give priority to de-inducted 'Agniveers' in police and affiliated jobs as well as some state schemes.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said 'Agniveers' will be given priority in police and related services. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too announced announced priority for former Agniveers in police recruitment.

Karnataka govt will induct #Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/3FAknrU40i — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the de-inducted soldiers will be prioritised under the Assam Aarogya Nidhi Initiative- a yearly financial assistance scheme- as well as given preference in Assam police.

Meanwhile, in the wake of growing tension over Agnipath, the proposed scheme of the Central government for short-term services in the Indian armed forces, spreading from one state to another, the Centre, on Saturday, sent a note of caution to all states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding tackling the continued agitations on this count.

Since the agitations broke out, the Railways faced maximum wrath incurring maximum losses. That is why the Union government has specially mentioned the railway stations.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police Commission, Vineet Goyal told newspersons on Saturday afternoon that his forces have been kept on high alert and are ready to bring any situation under control.