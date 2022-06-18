Agnipath protests: Government to reserve 10% jobs in Defence Ministry for 'Agniveers'

The government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry to absorb 'Agniveers', the office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Saturday amid protests against the new military recruitment programme, 'Agnipath'.

The announcement comes after four days of violent protests triggered in several states by military aspirants over worries about job security at the end of four years, the duration of the 'Agnipath' tour of duty scheme.

The RMO in a series of tweets announced various concessions amid the outrage over freshly announced scheme.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in Ministry of Defence for ‘Agniveers’ meeting requisite eligibility criteria," the RMO said in a tweet.

"The reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to existing reservation for ex-servicemen," it mentioned in another tweet.

"Necessary amendments to relevant recruitment rules will be undertaken to implement these provisions," it said.

"Defence Public Sector Undertakings will be advised to make similar amendments to their respective recruitment rules. Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made," the RMO explained.

Def Minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting:

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh chaired a top-level meeting today with service chiefs in Delhi amid massive protests. The crucial meeting of the Defence Minister with the service chiefs.

The three service chiefs have reportedly expressed confidence about the scheme through which youngsters will be recruited into the Army, Navy and the Air Force for a period of four years. Army chief General Manoj Pande said the scheme will provide an opportunity to the youth and the ongoing resistance is because they are not properly informed.

The Indian Army said a notification will be issued in the next two days while the Indian Air Force announced to begin the recruitment process from June 24. The Indian Navy has said the process will begin very soon.

Singh had on Friday urged the agitating aspirants to start preparing for the recruitment as the process will begin soon.