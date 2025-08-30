Uttar Pradesh News: Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As BSP National Convener, Boosting Party Strategy Ahead Of Bihar Tour

BSP chief Mayawati with newly appointed National Convener Akash Anand during party event in Lucknow | File Photo

Lucknow: In a significant move to revitalize the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), party chief Mayawati has appointed her nephew, Akash Anand, as the new National Convener. This promotion makes him the second most powerful leader in the party after her.

Expanded Responsibilities

All state presidents and national coordinators will now report directly to Akash Anand. According to party sources, this new role will also increase his influence in the politics of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which were previously managed solely by Mayawati.

Strategic Bihar Tour

The decision comes ahead of his crucial Bihar tour, where he is tasked with helping the BSP secure its first seats in the state. Akash Anand is scheduled to begin his ten-day election tour in Bihar on September 10, starting from the Kaimur district, where he will also address a state-level workers' conference. He has expressed gratitude to Mayawati for the new responsibility.