PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba During His 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - PICS

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a bullet train ride with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday. Ishiba tweeted pictures of himself and PM Modi interacting during the train journey. Other officials are also present along with the two leaders.

"With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car," the Japanese PM wrote on his X handle.

They also observed the new ALFA-X train. Both leaders were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, 'JR East’.

"Observed the new ALFA-X train from the window, with an explanation provided by the chairman of JR East," Ishiba said in another X post.

PM Modi also reportedly met the India drivers who are currently taking training in Japan.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for his two-day visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30. He attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo.

India and Japan on Friday also adopted a joint vision titled "India - Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership".

The eight directions to steer the special strategic and global partnership include: Next Generation Economic Partnership, Next Generation Economic Security Partnership, Next Generation Mobility, Next Generation Ecological Legacies, Next Gen Technology and Innovation Partnership, Investing in Next Gen Health, Next Gen People-to-People Partnership, Next-Gen State-Prefecture Partnership.

After his Japan visit the Prime Minister will travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. PM Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Puting on the sideline sof the summit.