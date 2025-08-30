Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery To Launch In India On September 2: What To Expect

Realme 15T comes with an iPhone-like design | FPJ

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 15T in India on September 2 at 12pm IST. As the successor to the Realme 14T, this device promises significant upgrades in battery, camera, display, and design, positioning it as a strong contender in the competitive sub-Rs. 20,000 segment. With an iPhone-like aesthetic, the Realme 15T looks minimalistic and is great for one-handed use. Key specification includes its massive 7,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch.

Realme 15T launch and availability

The Realme 15T will be unveiled on September 2 at 12 pm IST, with indications pointing towards a potential livestream event on Realme’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms. Post-launch, the smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select offline retailers. While official pricing will be confirmed at the event, the company is largely expected to keep it under Rs. 20,000 for the Indian market. Leaks suggest that the phone may be launched in multiple RAM + storage options- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB options.

Realme 15T design

The Realme 15T sports a sleek, premium design that draws inspiration from Apple’s iPhone series, particularly in its camera module layout. The phone features a square-shaped camera island on the top left corner of the back panel, housing a triple camera setup that mirrors the aesthetic of high-end iPhones. It is likley to be available in three stunning colour options, Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium, the Realme 15T boasts a textured matte 4R design crafted with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography, ensuring an anti-slip and fingerprint-resistant finish.

Realme 15T is great for one hand usage | FPJ

The device also incorporates an aluminum alloy lens module and middle frame, enhancing durability. With a slim profile of 7.79mm and a lightweight build at 181 grams, it claims to be the lightest smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme 15T also carries an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it robust against harsh conditions.

Realme 15T key specifications and features

According to the latest teasers, the Realme 15T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, an upgrade over the Dimensity 6300 found in its predecessor, ensuring smoother performance for gaming and multitasking.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Realme 15T’s camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor supporting 4K video recording and a 50-megapixel front camera for high-quality selfies. The rear camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and is enhanced with AI-powered features like AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping, and AI Live Photo, making it a versatile tool for content creators.

The standout feature of the Realme 15T is its massive 7,000mAh battery, which Realme claims can deliver up to 25.3 hours of YouTube streaming, 128.4 hours of Spotify playback, or 13 hours of gaming on a single charge. The device supports 60W fast charging and is likely to include an 80W charger in the box, along with 10W reverse charging and bypass charging capabilities.