Agnipath scheme: Full list of states that have announced to hire de-inducted Agniveers |

Amid ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced that the government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Agniveers will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term. Not only this, several states have also announced to hire the de-inducted Agniveers in police and affiliated jobs.

Full list of states that have announced to hire de-inducted Agniveers:

1. Uttar Pradesh:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi has announced that Agniveers will get priority in police recruitment and other related services in Uttar Pradesh. "@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country)," Adityanath tweeted.

2. Karnataka:

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the government has planned to give preference to Agniveers in recruitment to police services in the state. "We have planned to induct such personnel (Agniveers) trained with the military into police services, as it will help us. They will also get various job opportunities, and in times of war or emergencies they can be pressed into service," he added.

3. Haryana:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government will give priority to Agniveers in government jobs once they are relieved after 4 years of service. Khattar added that similar schemes of giving them priority will be made in other jobs as well. Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the scheme and said it would increase employment opportunities for the youth. "The youth of the state have the zeal to serve the country and this is the reason that Haryana has the highest number of youths serving in the Army," he said.

4. Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be given preference in police recruitment in the state. “I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting this scheme. The Indian Army is the pride of the country and countrymen. The jawans are our heroes and role models. The 'Agnipath' scheme will connect youth with the Indian Army and ensure the protection of the country's borders and strengthen its unity and integrity,” Chouhan said.

5. Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma announced that de-inducted Agniveers will be prioritised in the Assam Arogya Nidhi initiative. He also said that they will be recruited in state police. Sarma said, “Anybody who comes out of Agnipath and if he is resident of Assam he will be given a job in state police. We will be in a position to accommodate all Assam police and battalions.”