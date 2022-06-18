Agnipath row: 'Those involved in protests won’t get police clearance,' warns Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari |

As youngsters continue to protest against Centre's Agnipath scheme, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said that he had not anticipated such a violent backlash, according to India Today report. He also warned defence job aspirants participating in the stir that they may have to pay a high price at a later date.

Condemning the violence, the Air Marshal Chief said, "This is not the solution. The last step is police verification and if anyone is involved, they won’t get a clearance from police."

Hailing the Agnipath scheme, Chaudhari said those who have concerns about the program can get in touch with nearby military stations, air force or naval bases and get their doubts clarified.

“What they need to do now is to get hold of the correct information, understand the scheme in its entirety. They will themselves see the advantage and benefits of the scheme. I am sure this will quell all their doubts, whatever they have in their minds,” he added.

Those who are discharged after the four-year tenure will not only have served the nation, but will “go back as disciplined, motivated and imbibe ethos of the services”, he said.

Chaudhari said the government and the defence establishment is doing its best to address concerns and dispel fears of job seekers, especially with regards to their insecurity about the future.

However, he also hinted that withdrawing the scheme is not on the cards, without directly saying so. “We will see if changes are needed after it is fully implemented, or if improvement is required,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a meeting with the defence service chiefs in Delhi.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari were present at the meeting in Defence Minister's residence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that 'Agniveers' will be absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles at the end of their four-year term in the army.

MHA also announced three years of age relaxation, beyond the upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

For the first batch of Agniveers, age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the upper age limit.