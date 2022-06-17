e-Paper Get App

'Agnipath' protest intensifies; Bihar Dep CM Renu Devi's house in Bettiah attacked

In a video shared by ANI (recorded by someone trapped inside the house), one can see that a large group of mob vandalising cars and attacking the house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Renu Devi's house attacked. | ANI

The 'Agnipath' protests across the country has intensified with mobs setting trains on fire in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar this morning. On Friday, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in ​​Bettiah has been attacked over the new military recruitment policy.

In a video shared by ANI (recorded by someone trapped inside the house), one can see that a large group of mob running in a direction. The video shows the house has been attacked and several cars have also been vandalised.

Speaking to the news agency, Renu Devi's son said, "Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna."

BJP MLA attacked by protesters

On Thursday, BJP MLA Aruna Devi was attacked as she was passing through a railway crossing in Nawada. She was on her way to district headquarters in Nawada city to participate in an event.

When her car reached the railway crossing of Nawada railway station, a large number of protesters attacked her. They pelted stones on her vehicles. She somehow managed to escape in her car. Her driver however sustained minor injuries in the incident.

'Agnipath' protests intensify

The violent protests against the new military recruitment policy has entered the third consecutive day. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles are attacked in several states, including UP and Bihar.

The majority of the aspirants demanded withdrawal of the 'Agnipath' scheme and start of normal recruitment into defence forces.

'Agnipath' recruitment age limit raised

The age limit for Agnipath recruitment has now been raised to 23 from 21 as a "one-time waiver" following the protests. The government has also put out a 10-point defence of the scheme and assured recruits they will not find themselves in the lurch after completing their four years in the military.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndia'Agnipath' protest intensifies; Bihar Dep CM Renu Devi's house in Bettiah attacked

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath Scheme Protests: Latest Updates - Buses vandalised in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi

Agnipath Scheme Protests: Latest Updates - Buses vandalised in PM Modi's constituency Varanasi

Sonia Gandhi under close observation in Hospital: Congress

Sonia Gandhi under close observation in Hospital: Congress

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results declared today, 96.94 pass percentage

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results declared today, 96.94 pass percentage

Panic buying of petrol, diesel amid rumours of fuel shortage in Kashmir

Panic buying of petrol, diesel amid rumours of fuel shortage in Kashmir

Assam floods: 11 lakh people displaced; Brahmaputra close to bursting its banks

Assam floods: 11 lakh people displaced; Brahmaputra close to bursting its banks