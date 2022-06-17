'Agnipath' protest intensifies; Bihar Dep CM Renu Devi's house in Bettiah attacked

Deputy CM Renu Devi's house attacked. | ANI

The 'Agnipath' protests across the country has intensified with mobs setting trains on fire in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar this morning. On Friday, the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in ​​Bettiah has been attacked over the new military recruitment policy.

In a video shared by ANI (recorded by someone trapped inside the house), one can see that a large group of mob running in a direction. The video shows the house has been attacked and several cars have also been vandalised.

Speaking to the news agency, Renu Devi's son said, "Our residence in Bettiah was attacked. We suffered a lot of damage. She (Renu Devi) is in Patna."

BJP MLA attacked by protesters

On Thursday, BJP MLA Aruna Devi was attacked as she was passing through a railway crossing in Nawada. She was on her way to district headquarters in Nawada city to participate in an event.

When her car reached the railway crossing of Nawada railway station, a large number of protesters attacked her. They pelted stones on her vehicles. She somehow managed to escape in her car. Her driver however sustained minor injuries in the incident.

'Agnipath' protests intensify

The violent protests against the new military recruitment policy has entered the third consecutive day. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles are attacked in several states, including UP and Bihar.

The majority of the aspirants demanded withdrawal of the 'Agnipath' scheme and start of normal recruitment into defence forces.

'Agnipath' recruitment age limit raised

The age limit for Agnipath recruitment has now been raised to 23 from 21 as a "one-time waiver" following the protests. The government has also put out a 10-point defence of the scheme and assured recruits they will not find themselves in the lurch after completing their four years in the military.