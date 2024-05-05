SP Vs BJP In Baudan: Two Advocates Place High-Stakes Bet Of ₹2 Lakh On Lok Sabha Election Outcome

Two advocates have officially placed a bet on the election result | X

Budaun, a crucial Lok Sabha constituency, is gearing up for polling on May 7th amidst an unprecedented twist: two advocates have officially placed a bet on the election result.

In an intriguing development, two legal professionals have entered into contracts, each valued at Rs 2 lakh, predicting the victory or defeat of the BJP and SP candidates. The dissemination of these contracts on social media platforms has sparked widespread interest and debate among the public.

Advocate Divakar Verma has staked his claim on the victory of BJP candidate Durvijay Singh Shakya, formalizing the agreement with a ten-rupee stamp. Conversely, Advocate Satendra Pal Singh has placed his wager on the success of Aditya Yadav from the SP.

Both lawyers have put their faith in their chosen candidates, with the understanding that the winner will claim the agreed-upon sum while the loser forfeits it. Notably, fellow legal professionals have served as witnesses to these agreements.

The resolution of the bet is scheduled to occur within 15 days of the election outcome, as specified in the contracts. Moreover, the agreements explicitly state that any fraudulent activities during the election would render them null and void, underscoring the adherence to legal and ethical standards in this unconventional arrangement.