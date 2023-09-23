UP News: SDM Jeet Singh Rai Thrashes Businessman In Budaun; Sacked After CCTV Video Surfaces

SDM Jeet Singh Rai Thrashes Businessman In Budaun | Twitter

Budaun, September 22: A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district has been removed from his post and attached to the district headquarters after a video of him allegedly beating a businessman went viral, an official said on Friday. Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar removed SDM Jeet Singh Rai from the Bilsi Tehsil and attached him to the collectorate headquarters after the matter came to his notice, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

Orders have also been given for a departmental inquiry

He added that orders have also been given for a departmental inquiry against Rai. The district magistrate said an investigation has begun into the matter and the report will be submitted soon.

The businessman added that the SDM started beating him

Mohit Varshney, who runs a cement and sand gravel business in Bilsi, has alleged that the SDM reached his shop on Thursday evening and inquired about illegal mining. The businessman added that the SDM started beating him when he denied an incident of illegal mining.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the shop. The businessman has sent the CCTV footage to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded that strict action be taken against the SDM.

Accused SDM said the businessman was involved in illegal mining

Giving a clarification on the matter, the accused SDM said the businessman was involved in illegal mining. He added that the businessman misbehaved with the naib tehsildar when he was sent to the spot following a complaint. The SDM further said that the businessman remained adamant when he asked him to show the papers. He alleged the CCTV footage was distorted.

