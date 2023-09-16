UP ‘Murga’ Scandal: Villager Made To Sit In Humiliating Position In Front Of SDM In Bareilly; Video Goes Viral

Mirganj SDM Udit Pawar | Twitter

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, Mirganj SDM in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has been hitting the headlines for asking a complainant to kneel before him like a rooster. The video and pics of the incident are doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the SDM is sitting on his chair in his office and the complainant can be seen kneeling before him in the position of a rooster or chicken.

The villager came to the SDM to complain about encroachment

The SDM has been identified as Udit Pawar. As per reports, the villager came to the SDM with a demand to free the land in his village from encroachment. The land that has been allegedly encroached is used as cremation land in the village. The victim hails from Mandanpur village in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The SDM was facing ire from netizens over his actions against the villager.

SDM Udit Pawar denies allegations

However, SDM Udit Pawar in a statement has denied the allegations and said that the matter is fabricated and he had not asked anyone to kneel before him in the humiliating position. He said that the villager himself sat in the rooster position in front of him to pressurise him to take action over the illegal occupation of the cremation land in his village. He further said that action can only be taken if the encroachment is proved correct. Udit Pawar asked the villager to wait until the inquiry was completed over the said encroachment of land.

SDM says the villager was pressurising him to take action

SDM Udit Pawar further said that the villager kneeled in front of his desk on his own and started to build pressure on him to take action. The SDM said that he told the villager that he will take action only after the inquiry into the matter is completed. He also alleged that he is being framed after he refused to take action in the said matter without a proper investigation. However, action has been initiated against the SDM and has been called by the authorities at the headquarters to question him over the incident of the villager being humiliated at his office in Mirganj.

Action against the SDM

Shivakant Dwivedi DM of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh said that the video has come to his notice and he has summoned the SDM over the incident. He told ANI, "A video came to my notice in which a person was made to sit on the floor in a humiliating position in the office of SDM Udit Pawar. It was investigated and prima facie, negligence of Mirganj SDM Udit Pawar has been found and he has been immediately attached to the headquarters."

