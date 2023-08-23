Madhya Pradesh: Surprise Visit By SDM Reveals Deplorable State Of Jagannathpur Integrated School

FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprise visit to the Jagannathpur Integrated School situated on Indore Road, Manawar SDM Rahul Gupta expressed deep concern over the deplorable state of the school building, which is considered to be the oldest educational establishment in the region. The school, catering to around 300 students from classes I to VIII, has been operating in conditions that are far from conducive for learning and growth.

The condition of the school premises has raised serious alarms, with no proper toilet facilities and lack of other amenities for the students. Furthermore, there seems to be a notable absence of ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure. Witnessing the dire state of affairs during his surprise inspection, SDM Rahul Gupta articulated his apprehensions regarding the future of the students attending the institution.

"The current state of the school resembles that of an institution from decades past, which is a grave concern," stated Gupta, emphasising the urgency of addressing the matter. In light of this, SDM Gupta promptly reprimanded the officer from the Block Resource Centre (BRC) responsible for overseeing the school's renovation projects.

Additionally, Gupta issued a directive to the municipal council, to assert whether the school building falls under municipal jurisdiction. He instructed immediate action to initiate the renovation process for the building.

The school surroundings have been covered with garbage accumulation, emanating from sources such as the Government Community Health Centre, dispensaries and grocery stores. This accumulation poses significant risks to the safety and well-being of the children attending the school.

Gupta issued a clear directive to commence the necessary remedial efforts as soon as possible, ensuring a safer and more conducive atmosphere for the students.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)