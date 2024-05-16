Indore: Railway Removes Geo-Fencing Restrictions From UTS App

Representational photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has withdrawn the geo-fencing restrictions from Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile App. Now passengers can book unreserved tickets from anywhere. Earlier, there was restriction on booking tickets at a fixed maximum distance from the concerned railway station.

The UTS on Mobile App is available across non-suburban as well as suburban sections of Western Railway. This is a part of the digitalisation initiative with a view to promote three C’s-Contactless ticketing, Cashless transaction and Customer convenience & experience while booking tickets.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the main objective of introducing UTS Mobile App is to encourage digital ticketing mode, to promote self-ticketing and to ensure that passengers can buy tickets without facing the ordeal of queues. After the withdrawal of the outer limit of geo-fencing, commuters can now book tickets from any location to any destination, from the convenience of their home or anywhere.

However, commuters need to board the train at the suburban source station within one hour of booking tickets and in case of non-suburban trains within three hours. Commuters will be unable to book tickets via the app inside the station. One of the additional advantages of using the UTS on Mobile App is that passengers will receive a 3% bonus on R-Wallet recharge.