MP: Notorious Criminal, 2 Accomplices Held With 1.5 Kg Ganja, 12 Stolen Goats In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested notorious criminal and his two accomplices involved in Tonki theft and also seized 1.5 kg ganja, 12 stolen goats and air gun from their possession.

As per information, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh has launched a special drive against the criminals engaged in the illicit trade of spurious liquor and animal thefts.

As a part of this operation, a joint team of Manawar, Gandhwani and Crime Branch Dhar had earlier arrested Rahul Singh Achale, Jagdeesh Muvel with 1 quintal ganja and booked them under relevant Sections of NDPS Act. During interrogation, they alleged involvement of Sheru Parmar in the illicit trade.

Joint team on Saturday arrested Sheru Parmar (23) of Dhamakhedi, Prem Singh Parmar (26) and Jalam Parmar (22), both were residents of Amlifaliya village. They were planning major burglary. The arrest was made during an operation that was launched on the basis of a tip-off.

As much as 1.5 kg ganja, 12 stolen goats and an air gun were confiscated. The total value of goods seized is estimated to be around Rs 1.7 lakh. The accused will be produced before the court and would be taken into police remand. Manawar police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar, sub inspector Rahul Chauhan and team played commendable role in this operation.

