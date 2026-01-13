 Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Punjab, Haryana Record Near-Freezing Temperatures
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCold Wave Tightens Grip As Punjab, Haryana Record Near-Freezing Temperatures

Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Punjab, Haryana Record Near-Freezing Temperatures

A biting cold wave hit Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Ballowal Saunkhri recording 0°C and Hisar 1.5°C. Chandigarh faced its coldest night in nine years at 2.8°C. Schools till class VIII were closed, and timings for classes X and XII were adjusted. Bathinda, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Narnaul, Gurugram, and Karnal also recorded sub-5°C temperatures.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Punjab, Haryana Record Near-Freezing Temperatures | ANI

Chandigarh: Even as the biting cold wave continued to sweep the region, Ballowal Saunkhri village Punjab’s Nawanshahr district recorded zero degree Celsius while Hisar district in Haryana recorded 1.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, lowest in the state, to this date.

Also, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, continued to experience the intense chill; the city had the season’s coldest night with the temperature falling to 2.8 degrees Celsius, which was lowest in the past nine years. The city had recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius on January 11, 2017 and 2.1 degrees Celsius on January 24, 2016.

The intense cold conditions also compelled the Chandigarh administration to shut the schools till class VIII and announce the timing for classes X and XII from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm till January 17.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala, 3 degrees Celsius, Amritsar recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements
Navi Mumbai NMMC Elections 2026: Commissioner Reviews Poll Material, Security Arrangements
Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official Communications
Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official Communications
Mumbai Crime: ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman For Illegal Stay In Cuffe Parade After Re-Entering India Post Deportation
Mumbai Crime: ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman For Illegal Stay In Cuffe Parade After Re-Entering India Post Deportation
Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest Domestic Helper From Odisha For Stealing ₹15.40 Lakh Worth Gold And Silver Trophies From Breach Candy Flat
Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest Domestic Helper From Odisha For Stealing ₹15.40 Lakh Worth Gold And Silver Trophies From Breach Candy Flat
Read Also
Punjab CM Mann Vows Full Support For Startups At State's First Conclave, Disburses Seed Grants To...
article-image

In Haryana, Hisar and Narnaul districts recorded 1.5 degrees and 1.8 degrees Celsius temperature, respectively.

Gurugram, which had recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, recorded the minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official...
Haryana Govt Directs Discontinuation Of Usage Of Terms ‘Harijan’, ‘Girijan’ In Official...
West Bengal On High Alert As 2 Nurses Test Positive For Nipah Virus In Private Hospitals
West Bengal On High Alert As 2 Nurses Test Positive For Nipah Virus In Private Hospitals
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Deleting Voters’ Names Under SIR
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Deleting Voters’ Names Under SIR
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On Trade, Defence...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Speaks To US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio On Trade, Defence...
Karnataka Congress To Launch Statewide Campaign Against G-RAM-G Scheme
Karnataka Congress To Launch Statewide Campaign Against G-RAM-G Scheme