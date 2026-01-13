Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Punjab, Haryana Record Near-Freezing Temperatures | ANI

Chandigarh: Even as the biting cold wave continued to sweep the region, Ballowal Saunkhri village Punjab’s Nawanshahr district recorded zero degree Celsius while Hisar district in Haryana recorded 1.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, lowest in the state, to this date.

Also, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, continued to experience the intense chill; the city had the season’s coldest night with the temperature falling to 2.8 degrees Celsius, which was lowest in the past nine years. The city had recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius on January 11, 2017 and 2.1 degrees Celsius on January 24, 2016.

The intense cold conditions also compelled the Chandigarh administration to shut the schools till class VIII and announce the timing for classes X and XII from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm till January 17.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded 1.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala, 3 degrees Celsius, Amritsar recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar and Narnaul districts recorded 1.5 degrees and 1.8 degrees Celsius temperature, respectively.

Gurugram, which had recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, recorded the minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.