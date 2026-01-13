Drones Sighted Near LoC In J&K’s Rajouri Hours After Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Warning To Pakistan - VIDEO

Drones Sighted Near LoC | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Rajouri: Hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan against ceasefire violations and cross-border provocations, at least two drones were sighted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the drones were detected in the Rajouri sector along the LoC, following which the Army initiated countermeasures. Troops opened fire in an attempt to neutralise the aerial objects.

The area remains under close surveillance, with security forces maintaining a high level of alert. Separately, another drone was sighted in the Thandi Kassi area of Rajouri district, prompting authorities to sound a high alert. Security forces have launched search operations in areas close to the LoC in Rajouri and the neighbouring Poonch district.

Earlier on Tuesday, Army Chief General Dwivedi said India had conveyed a clear warning to Pakistan over recent UAV sightings along the LoC, asserting that such activity was “not acceptable”.

“As far as our eyes and ears are concerned, because Operation Sindoor is still on, those eyes and ears will remain open. Under this, whatever action we have to take, we have already taken it forward,” he added.