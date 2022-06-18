Agnipath protest: War of words breaks out between JDU and BJP in Bihar

Patna: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav leads a protest during the Bihar Bandh called against Centres Agnipath scheme for short-term appointment in armed forces, in Patna, Saturday, June 18, 2022 | -

Patna: As the anti-Agnipath violence continued for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, war of words started between the NDA leaders of BJP and JDU and HAM openly supporting the agitators during Bihar bandh today.

State BJP president, Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday convened a press conference and alleged BJP was the target of the agitators and police and administration remained silent spectators when offices and residences of BJP leaders were attacked. He alleged police did not resort to even lathi charge nor fired tear gas shells and the agitators had free hand on attacking the BJP offices in different districts.

Jaiswal regretted party offices at five district headquarters were set on fire and the residences of deputy chief minister and his own were attacked by the mob,but police did not react."Adminstration failed every where,there was no sign of government",Jaiswal alleged.

Bihar police on Saturday enhanced security cover of 12 BJP leaders,including its legislators today and providedd them Y grade security. Police personnel and para military forces have been deployed at the BJP headquarters on Beer Chand Patel Road here and in different districts.

Police have advised BJP leaders including ministers not to move out of their houses. Deputy chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad cancelled his tour today while security of the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha has been enhanced at the private and official residences here and at Lahisarai.

There was sharp reaction from the JDU, the junior partner in NDA government headed by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. National president of the JDU, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh in a strongly worded comment said, "Sanjay Jaiswal has lost his mental balance. He should analyse why the BJP was the target of the agitated youths and students. Nitish Kumar is known for good governance and state police acted wisely on Friday. BJP leaders should not blame others for the anger of the youths and students."

"Ask the agitators, why they attacked BJP offices," Lallan said replying to the charge of Jaiswal that it was prep;anned attack on the party leaders and party offices.

Upendra Kushwaha chairman of parliamentary board of JDU too reacted on Jaiswal's allegation and claimed administration was present every where and acted wisely and with restraint.

Both Lallan Singh and Kushwaha demanded the Agnipath scheme should be rolled back.

Meanwhile, during the opposition sponsored Bihar Bandh on Saturday, police fired at Tarenga and Chapra on the mob which had attacked the railway station. At Taregna railway station, 15 kms from here, students of two coaching instituted came to the platform after attending their classes,torched thee station building.They are alleged to have fired on the GRP staff also.Police fired 100 rounds to disperse the,35 were arrested.

At Chapra too, police fired on the mob leading the bandh.

At Tarapur in MUnger district,block development officer became the target of the agitators who set on fire his official vehicle and attacked him.At Jahanabad,a bus and truck were set ablaze by the mob outside the police station. Police picket was stoned at Jhajha, five policemen were injured in attack by the agitators at Siwan.

For the second day in a row,Railways cancelled long distance trains including Patna-Delhi Rajdhani, Sampoorna Kranti and Magadh Express trains.There will be no movement of trains during the day hours and now only 8 pm to 4 am scheduled trains will run.

Opposition leaders, Chirag Paswan and Pappu Yadav,who tried to join the Bihar bandh processions at Hartali Chauk near Secretariat were detained by the police.There was little movement of vehicles in the state capital and on the highways as private bus operators suspended their services

