Agnipath scheme: In one-time waiver, upper age limit for recruitment process increased to 23 years |

The Centre on Friday increased the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years amid nationwide protests.

"Government grants one-time waiver in the upper age limit for Agnipath scheme by extending it to 23 years from 21 years. The decision has been taken as no recruitment had taken place in the last two years," the Defence Ministry said.

Earlier today, the Centre debunked "myths" concerning Agnipath recruitment scheme and responded with "facts" to avoid the spread of any misinformation.

With opposition parties raising questions on the new recruitment scheme for armed forces, the government said that extensive consultations were held for its formulation and listed the benefits of the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and the youth.

The government said it is being spread that Agniveers will have an insecure future but the fact is that the ones aspiring to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and bank loan scheme.

The ones who desire to study further will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course for further studies, whereas the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

The government said another myth is that the opportunities for youth will decrease as a result of Agnipath but the fact is that the opportunities for the youth to serve in the armed forces will increase.

It said that in coming years, the recruitment for Agniveers in the armed forces will be around three times the current recruitment.

Referring to claims that the regimental bonding will be affected, the government said that the fact is that no change is being done to the regimental system. Rather, it will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected, further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit.

The government said another myth that prevailed is that the recruitment scheme will harm the effectiveness of the armed forces but the "truth is that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries and hence is already tested out and has been considered 'best practice' for the youthful and agile army".

The numbers of Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up three per cent of the armed forces. Additionally, the performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence, Army will get only the tested and tried, and well-trained personnel for the supervisory ranks, it said.

The government said it has also been rumoured that people of the age of 21 years are immature and unreliable for the Army but the fact is that most of the armies in the world depend upon their nation's youth. At no point in time will there be more youngsters than experienced people.

The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks.

The government also dismissed apprehensions in sections of social media about the possibility of some Agniveers getting astray and said it is completely incorrect and is an insult to the ethos and values of the Indian armed forces.

Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives, it said. Even now, thousands who exit the armed forces, have retired with skills and there has been no instance of them joining anti-national forces, the government said.

Meanwhile, protests erupted in 10 states over the scheme, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Delhi.

Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles attacked and personnel injured as protests over swept across several states.

From Bihar's Ara to Haryana's Palwal, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh to Gwalior and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of young aspirants for jobs in the armed forces took to streets, pouring their anger on public and private property.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)