Bihar stops train services as protests over Agnipath scheme turn violent

A railway station and a police vehicle were torched and several law enforcers injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of protests

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
ANI

Train services have been stopped in Bihar till 8 pm today and will be suspended again at 4 am tomorrow till 8 pm as the state continued to reel under the worst outbreak of violence over the 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, according to NDTV report.

Bihar continues to face outrage as a railway station and a police vehicle were torched and several law enforcers injured in stone-pelting incidents on the fourth consecutive day of protests.

In the capital city Patna, bandh supporters were restrained by police from forcing shops to down their shutters, but they registered their protest by performing push-ups on the roads and scampering away after hurling stones at commercial establishments.

On the outskirts, bandh supporters set fire to Taregana railway station in Masaurhi sub-division of Patna district and torched a jeep belonging to the GRP.

They also exchanged gunshots with GRP personnel, engaged in heavy stone-pelting and beat up journalists covering the clash.

Notably, the railways have suffered massive losses in the state during protests in the last three days. More than 60 train coaches, 10 engines and some stations have been torched by mobs protesting the introduction of the new recruitment system wherein 75 per cent of jawans will be retired after four years of service, with no pension benefits.

Earlier, bandh supporters had attacked a police outpost in Jehanabad district, leaving several personnel injured. In Munger, shops remained open although bandh supporters burned tyres on roads, amid heavy police presence

(With agency inputs)

