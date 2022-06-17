Agnipath scheme row: Bihar govt suspends internet services in 12 districts till June 19 amid violent protests

Photo: Twitter Image

Following the nationwide protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, in view of the possible law and order situation, the Bihar government on Friday ordered the suspension of all internet services in several districts.

According to the order issued, internet services will remain temporarily suspended in Kaimer, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts from today till June 19.

"Violation of the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provision of the law," read the order.

The order issued by the government stated that this order, will, however, not be applicable to government internet and intranet-based services.

As per Addl. DGP (Law and Order), the people in the above-named districts are using internet medium to transmit objectionable content in order to spread rumours at large with a view to inciting the public and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity.

The said suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

Notably, the mob, protesting against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, set fire to 30 coaches of two trains, one each at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations and torched a railway engine in Bettiah earlier in the day.

Similarly, two bogies of the Sasaram passenger train were set on fire by the protestors at Kulharia in the Bhojpur district.

As per a bulletin issued by East Central Railways (ECR), at least 25 trains were halted for several hours on Friday morning at railway stations.

Besides targeting railway properties, the protestors attacked the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and the car of a BJP MLA in Bihar. State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal's residence in Bettiah town was also vandalised but the leader claimed the attackers were not job aspirants, PTI reported.

Protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme for the Armed forces spread from Bihar and Jharkhand to Odisha and West Bengal on Friday, with unhappy job aspirants coming out in large numbers torching and stopping trains and disrupting services across the eastern region.

