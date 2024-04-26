India Weather Update: Heatwave Conditions Predicted In Some States As 2nd Phase Polling Begins In 88 Constituencies

Representative Image

Some states will continue to experience heatwave, while the rest of the regions will enjoy normal weather conditions, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Friday. This comes as 88 constituencies across 13 states got to the polls on Friday.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and other regions. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail across the southern and northeastern states, including Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Isolated rainfall to prevail

According to the IMD, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad can expect isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and potential hailstorms on April 26-27, with heavy rainfall on April 27-28.

Himachal Pradesh will also see isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms on April 27, extending through April 28. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will experience isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) on April 26-27, with possible hailstorms.

Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh can anticipate isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds on April 26.

Central India

Furthermore, a cyclonic circulation in Marathwada and central Maharashtra will bring isolated light rainfall, thunderstorms and and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on April 26-27. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over north West Madhya Pradesh on April 26-27, and East Madhya Pradesh on April 27.

In northeastern India, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam will lead to widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50 km/h) across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura from April 26-30. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected on April 28.

Maximum temperatures have ranged between 42-44°C across Odisha and Rayalaseema, and 40-42°C across Bihar, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, and Marathwada. These temperatures are 2-6°C above normal.